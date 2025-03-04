Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 Williamsburg residents found dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two Williamsburg, Kansas, residents.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence Monday, March 3, to check on the welfare of the occupants.

At that time, two deceased adults were located.

The sheriff’s office said both were residents at the home.

“Due to the facts and circumstances gathered at this point in the investigation, we have no reason to believe there is, or has been, a threat to the general public,” the sheriff’s office shared in a news release.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team helped process the scene. Still, the sheriff’s office will remain the primary investigating agency.

