Friday night hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.

The Tahoe left the scene without stopping, leading the Outback to follow the vehicle while calling 911, according to KCMO police.

While traveling at a “high rate of speed” eastbound on Truman Road, the Tahoe struck a white Chrysler PT Cruiser near Truman and Main.

The collision caused the southbound PT Cruiser to spin into a black Jeep Wrangler that was heading northbound on Main.

Again, the Tahoe left the scene, reportedly eastbound on Truman Road.

After being transported to a local hospital, the driver of the PT Cruiser succumbed to her injuries, police say.

The passenger of the PT Cruiser along with a passenger of the Wrangler were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Four others, two from the Wrangler and two from the Outback, refused medical attention at the scene.

KCPD reports this is the 55th traffic fatality of 2022. At this time last year, there had been 43 fatalities.

