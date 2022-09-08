Friends mourn loss of mother of 4 allegedly killed by husband in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Excelsior Springs Chief of Police Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is rare occurrence, with the last one happening in 2014.

According to Dull, Theresa Bass was killed outside her home by her estranged partner Tuesday night.

“A number of times,” Dull said. “It was on the front porch of a home.”

He said two people were shot, including Bass, who was a mom of four.

“It’s shocking because it doesn’t happen in Excelsior Springs or doesn’t happen in a long time,” he said. “But as I tell people, domestic violence can happen anywhere, there’s not, ‘Oh this doesn’t happen in this part of the city.’”

Kristen Wood new Bass and described her as a great friend and mother.

“Her name was Theresa Bass,” Wood said. “A very warm-hearted devoted person, a great friend and amazing mother.”

Wood said she and Bass worked together on overnight shifts at Lawson Manor.

“She spent a lot of extra hours with our residents, the night this happened she was at work for 12 hours,” she said.

Dull says the scene was a difficult one as Bass' children were inside the home.

“I’m really proud of the job the officers did, couldn’t have been more proud of them actually,” he said.

National statistics show when a woman is murdered, 1 out of 2 times it’s by a romantic partner.

"That is the hurtle, that is the challenge, convincing victims to get out of those situations,” Dull said. “By the time a female victim calls 911 to report domestic violence abuse, she’s been physically assaulted upwards of 20 times.”

Nine-hours away, police say her husband was in Floyd County, Texas.

“I really hope he spends a lot of time in prison thinking about what he did,” Wood said.

—

