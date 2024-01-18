Fugitive allegedly involved in murder of retired police officer in California arrested in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fugitive allegedly involved in the murder of a retired police officer in California in 2021 was located in Kansas City, Missouri, and was arrested in Blue Springs, Missouri, on Jan. 17.

Laron Marques Gilbert was charged in connection to the death of a retired police officer in December 2021.

Gilbert allegedly acted as the getaway driver from the scene of the homicide in November 2021, according to a U.S. Marshals Office press release.

The retired officer was working security for a TV news station crew that was on an assignment in Oakland, California, when the retired officer was shot and killed, per the release.

Two other suspects were charged and held in custody for the murder while Gilbert went on the run.

Investigators in Oakland requested the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Gilbert.

It came to the attention of investigators in early January 2024 that Gilbert may be in Kansas City, Missouri. Those investigators contacted the Marshals Service task force in the Western District of Missouri for help.

Officials located Gilbert on Jan. 17 in KCMO and followed him to Blue Springs. Task force members approached Gilbert in a parking lot to arrest him when he fled on foot across Highway 40. He was caught and taken into custody.

As of Jan. 18, Gilbert remains at the Jackson Count Detention Center until he is extradited back to California.

