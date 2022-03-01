Fugitive from North Carolina murder arrested in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wanted for a murder in Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested in Shawnee, Kansas, overnight.

Shawnee police arrested Darian Thavychith and booked him into the Johnson County, Kansas, Detention Center.

NBC affiliate WCNC in Charlotte reported that two warrants were issued for Thavychith in connection to the death of Ethan Rivera.

Rivera was a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus driver, according to WCNC.

Thavychith is accused of allegedly shooting and killing Rivera in a road rage incident.

A Johnson Couny Sheriff’s spokesperson told KSHB 41 that Thavychith is being extradited back to Charlotte.

Thavycith waived his extradition hearing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .