Gas leak leads to precautionary evacuation of Westport businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gas leak Wednesday morning in Westport caused nearby businesses to be evacuated.

Around 11 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department personnel were called to Westport Road and Main Street.

Main is closed from 39th to 40th streets.

A fire department spokesperson said crews working on the streetcar extension hit a gas line.

Businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

KCFD and a team from Spire are on the scene addressing the 3-inch line.

Spire said there is no estimated time or repair yet.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

