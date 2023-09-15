General Motors Fairfax in KCK, Ford plant in Claycomo not involved in 1st wave of UAW strikes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union members working at General Motors Fairfax in Kansas City, Kansas, and Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo won't be involved in the first wave of United Auto Workers strikes.

Late Thursday evening, Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, provided an updated on the union's negotiations with GM, Ford and Stellantis.

"Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the big three at once," Fain said. "We are using a new strategy — the stand up strike. We will call on select facilities, locals or units to stand up and go on strike."

During the address, Fain called for three units to go on strike at midnight should UAW not reach an agreement with the Detroit 3.

The units included the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Center just outside St. Louis, Missouri; the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, but only the final assembly and paint departments.

"These three units are being called to stand up, and walk out on strike at midnight tonight," Fain said.

Fain said other local unions will continue working under an expired agreement, including GM Fairfax and the Ford Assembly Plant in Claycomo.

—