Generic threat leads to precautionary lockdown at East High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — East High School in the Kansas City Public Schools District was briefly placed under locked down while officials investigated whether a threat on social media was credible on Tuesday.

In a letter to families obtained by KSHB 41 News, Principal Luis Hinojosa said the school received reports of a social media post containing a potential threat to an "East High."

After working with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, it was determined the threat wasn't made toward the East High School located at 1924 Van Brunt Boulevard located in KCMO.

Hinojosa said in the letter that the district is aware of "local, regional and national conversations about school threats and social media chatter relating to school threats."

He also said the school will be proactive in these situations. This could include increased security at the school and releasing students in tiers after school.

A spokeswoman sent the following statement to KSHB 41 News after the incident:

"Our KCPS security team always works with KCPD and law enforcement when we believe there is a threat to one of our schools. In this case, it appears the threat pertains to another East High School. We continue to monitor the situation and are communicating directly with parents about our processes when one of these situations arises."

