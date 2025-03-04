Girl, 2, drowned Monday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old girl drowned Monday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers were notified around 4:45 p.m. Monday that a girl had entered the water. It wasn’t immediately clear how the girl got into the water.

First responders were able to locate the girl at a nearby dock, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene just after 8 p.m.

The girl was from nearby Roach, Missouri.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.