Girl, 2, drowned Monday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks

Daniela Leon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old girl drowned Monday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers were notified around 4:45 p.m. Monday that a girl had entered the water. It wasn’t immediately clear how the girl got into the water.

First responders were able to locate the girl at a nearby dock, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene just after 8 p.m.

The girl was from nearby Roach, Missouri.

