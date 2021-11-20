Gladstone bank robbed on Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Commerce Bank located at 6337 N Antioch Road in Gladstone on Saturday morning.
According to a press release, the suspect allegedly walked into the bank and made a verbal demand for cash.
The suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.
He is described as an approximately 50-year-old male. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat, a red Kansas City baseball hat and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.
