Gladstone bank robbed on Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened at a Commerce Bank located at 6337 N Antioch Road in Gladstone on Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the suspect allegedly walked into the bank and made a verbal demand for cash.

The suspect then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.

He is described as an approximately 50-year-old male. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat, a red Kansas City baseball hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.

