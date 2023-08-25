Suspect killed in Gladstone police shooting, officer injured

6:00 a.m. - UPDATE: Gladstone police say the suspect has died, the officer suffered minor injuries. A second suspect is on the loose, a third suspect is in custody.

The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a police shooting overnight.

Officers were called to 5700 N. Main Street on a report of car prowler about 3:20 a.m.

Gladstone officers and Clay County Deputies responded. As officers tried to arrest suspects, one tried to flee.

Gladstone police say an officer was dragged down the street by the suspects vehicle. Shots were fired.

A suspect is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

The officer that was dragged was treated with minor injuries.

We have a crew on scene, and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.