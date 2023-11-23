Gladstone police arrest Wisconsin homicide suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Gladstone police officers arrested a man charged in a Wisconsin homicide of a woman and her unborn child.

Gladstone Police Captain Karl Burris says automated license plate readers detected a vehicle with a stolen plate traveling through the city.

At approximately 12:34 a.m. officers located the vehicle, a red Ford Fusion in a parking lot in the 400 block of NW Englewood Road.

Officers contacted the driver, who had multiple ID cards, and gave several different names.

Officers eventually determined the individual was Jose Eduardo Dominguez-Garcia, a 26-year-old Wisconsin man wanted out of Chippewa County, Wisconsin for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child, and Hiding a Corpse.

Dominguez-Garcia was taken into custody without incident and is currently housed in the Clay County Detention Center.

Wisconsin reports state that Dominguez-Garcia reported killed Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase, which was left in a farm in rural Chippewa County.

Chavarria Rodriguez, was 25 at the time she went missing in July 2020, her body was discovered at a farmhouse in the town of Wheaton on October 14, 2020.

Medical records show that Chavarria Rodriguez was seven weeks, five days pregnant at a doctor's visit June 18, 2020, and had an estimated due date of Jan. 30, 2021.

