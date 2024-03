KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing man.

Mohamed Abdelnabi, 23, has been since March 12.

He was last seen about 1 p.m. near the 200 block of NW 53rd Street in Gladstone.

Abdelnabi was wearing black gym shorts and tennis shoes and a black back pack.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department at 816-436-3550.

