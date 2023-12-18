Gladstone police determine no foul play in death of 13-year-old Jayden Robker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nine months after the death of 13-year-old Jayden Robker, Gladstone authorities report no foul play was involved in his passing.

“An extensive inquiry involving multiple agencies” led the department to the conclusion, Gladstone police announced Monday.

With this, the investigation into his death is closed.

Jayden disappeared in February 2023. In March, his body was found in a pond about a mile away from where he was last seen.

The KSHB 41 I-Team has extensively covered Robker’s case, going in-depth on the involvement of the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division before his death.

READ | Jayden Robker said he was being abused multiple times, state marked him as 'safe,' reports say

Now that the case is closed, the I-Team has requested all related documents in Robker’s case.

