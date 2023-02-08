Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 13-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen on Thursday.

Jayden Robker was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, near northwest Plaza Drive and northwest Plaza Avenue, KCPD says.

Robker was seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sweatpants and had a black Razor skateboard.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

—