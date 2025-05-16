Gladstone police investigating fatal shooting overnight inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning inside an apartment.

At 2:16 a.m., Gladstone police responded to a reported disturbance with shots fired at 6002 NE Bircain Place.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male victim inside an apartment, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Two adult males were taken in for questioning in connection with the incident, police said.

Authorities said that no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Gladstone Police Department at (816) 436-3550 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

