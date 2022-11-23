Gladstone police searching for robbery suspect dressed as UPS worker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is seeking information regarding a robbery involving an unidentified suspect who entered a business dressed as a UPS package handler.

The robbery occurred at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of N. Antioch Road.

Upon entry into the business, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from store employees. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 25-35 years old, either 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall, with a slender build. The suspect was observed occupying a 2000s silver Cadillac.

This subject should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

