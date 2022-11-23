Gladstone police searching for robbery suspect dressed as UPS worker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gladstone Police Department is seeking information regarding a robbery involving an unidentified suspect who entered a business dressed as a UPS package handler.
The robbery occurred at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of N. Antioch Road.
Upon entry into the business, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from store employees. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black male, around 25-35 years old, either 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall, with a slender build. The suspect was observed occupying a 2000s silver Cadillac.
This subject should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.