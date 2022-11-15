Gladstone woman sentenced after admitting to hiring undercover ATF agent to conduct arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gladstone woman who admitted to hiring an arsonist to burn down a commercial building she owned in 2019 was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mia Lee Jamison, 70, met with an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to discuss hiring them for the arson.

Jamison offered to pay the agent $150,000 to burn down the building, which was named Mia's Plaza at the time.

Mia's Plaza was located near west 39th and Bell Streets in Kansas City, Missouri, and contained a liquor store, sushi bar and hookah lounge.

Jamison wanted the building burned because she was going to lose ownership of the building to a civil lawsuit. She was eyeing a $1.5 million insurance on the policy.

After hiring the undercover agent, Jamison gave them a $3,500 deposit.

Jamison instructed the agent to burn the building between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. to limit the risk to the tenants.

On April 28, 2019, she met with the ATF agent one last time and told them she removed surveillance cameras from the building in preparation for the fire.

She was arrested by federal investigators the next day.

In addition to the three years in prison, Jamison will serve three years of probation.

