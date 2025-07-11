Gov. Kehoe appoints former KCMO councilwoman to Board of Police Commissioners post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe Friday appointed former Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilman Heather Hall to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Hall’s appointment was one of several announced Friday by Kehoe.

In addition to her role on the council representing Northland residents, Hall has spent time with the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners and has been involved in the Veterans Community Project and Variety KC.

She replaces outgoing Commissioner and Board President Dawn Cramer.

The commission is comprised of four Kansas City residents appointed by the governor and the city’s elected mayor. The five-person board oversees police operations through state statute.

The city’s police department is one of two in Missouri - the other is St. Louis City - that are under state control.

Hall’s appointment quickly drew praise from Councilman Nathan Willett.

“Heather is a common-sense leader who will serve our community with integrity,” Willett said in a post on social media.

Statement from Councilman Nathan Willett on @HeatherHallKC’s Appointment to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - July 11th, 2025



“I applaud Governor Mike Kehoe’s decision to appoint Heather Hall to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.… pic.twitter.com/KjmvCPiI6k — Nathan Willett (@NathanNotNate) July 11, 2025

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.