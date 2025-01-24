Grain Valley man faces assault charge after allegedly hitting man with his SUV, leaving the scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of assault and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a juvenile male with his SUV in a Blue Springs Walmart parking lot and driving away.

Blue Springs police arrested Brian Watson, 47, of Grain Valley, at his home when police and a tow company came to the house to tow Watson's SUV, according to a court document.

The alleged incident happened about 1:30 p.m. on January 18th when two witnesses told police they saw the driver of the SUV honk at the victim and the driver accelerated before hitting the juvenile.

Surveillance video shows the victim flying off the hood of the SUV, rolling over the top of his head and causing his shoes to fall off.

The suspect drove away.

Police found the victim sitting inside the lawn and garden doors at the Walmart. He had blood on his hands and asked for an ambulance.

The court document states in 2017 that Watson was a suspect in a road rage incident where he struck a motorcycle and left the scene. The victim declined to cooperate with police after being compensated for damages.

Watson also was allegedly involved in a road rage incident in 2022 in Leavenworth that ended in a physical altercation, according to the court document.

