Grain Valley man faces charges in August 2013 rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday that Jason Dewayne Bell faces rape and sodomy charges after he was identified by DNA testing.

According to court records, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported to Grain Valley detectives that Bell's DNA was found in a sample collected from the victim in an August 2013 sexual assault.

In March of 2024, the victim told detectives that she went to a pub in Independence with others when Bell started driving her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Bell is currently being held in custody.

He had been a suspect in other sexual assault investigations, including an active rape investigation in Grain Valley, and rape investigations in Independence and Wichita.

Anyone with more information regarding Bell should contact Grain valley police detective Jason Werges at 816 847-6262.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.