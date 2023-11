KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a shooting outside of the Milestone Academy day care center in Grain Valley on Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they located two people dead at the scene.

No children were injured and police said the incident appeared to be an isolated domestic dispute.

In a Facebook post, the center said it would be closed Tuesday due to the shooting.

No word on what led to the violence.

