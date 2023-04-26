Grandview High School student brings gun to school; police disarm student without incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student recently brought a gun to Grandview High School, but police took the gun from the student without incident, according to a statement from the school district.

"We are learning of some concerns regarding a weapon recently found in our school and the lack of notification to our families," the statement says. "As a school district, it is important that we share information that pertains to student and staff safety and well-being. Because of the nature of some circumstances, there are times when we are limited in the information we will provide during or at the conclusion of an investigation."

The district statement sent to parents explains the district shares information about a weapon on school property based on several factors, including intended use of the weapon, whether any threat or act of aggression was involved and safety risk to the school's students, teachers and staff.

In this case, the district partnered with the Grandview Police Department investigation, "and at no time did police department investigators report to us that there was any threat of imminent harm to the safety of our staff and students," according to the statement.

There were no other students around when the incident occurred, according to the statement.

"The weapon was quickly and voluntarily secured without incident, and the high school administration had no reason to believe there was a safety risk to themselves or others," the statement said.

State law prevents the school district from revealing the student's name or any disciplinary information.

—

