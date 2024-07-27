Grandview investigating homicide near E. 119th Street & Delmar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is investigating a homicide near the intersection of East 119th Street and Delmar.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots just after 9:30 Wednesday night.

When they arrived, they found Derrick Judie Jr., 19, unresponsive in the backyard of a residence.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The KC Metro Squad has been activated to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to cal the TIPS hotline.

