Grandview man accused of giving woman an illegal drug that killed her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man faces a felony charge in Johnson County Court of distribution causing death for allegedly supplying a woman with a controlled substance that killed her.
Cameron Bryant, 27, also faces six counts of use of a communication facility (cell phone) during a drug felony.
The death of Olivia Piotrowski happened between September 15 and September 16, 2021, according to a court document filed in the case.
Piotrowski, 18, was a senior at Shawnee Mission East High School, according to her obituary.
Bryant was in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Wednesday night.
His bond was set at $100,000.
He is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
—