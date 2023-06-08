Grandview man accused of giving woman an illegal drug that killed her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man faces a felony charge in Johnson County Court of distribution causing death for allegedly supplying a woman with a controlled substance that killed her.

Cameron Bryant, 27, also faces six counts of use of a communication facility (cell phone) during a drug felony.

The death of Olivia Piotrowski happened between September 15 and September 16, 2021, according to a court document filed in the case.

Piotrowski, 18, was a senior at Shawnee Mission East High School, according to her obituary.

Bryant was in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Wednesday night.

His bond was set at $100,000.

He is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

—

