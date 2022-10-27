Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs, possessing gun stolen from police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat account to sell drugs in addition to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.

Antonio Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

In 2020, an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arranged for marijuana purchases.

When Johnson met with the undercover agent, he was armed with a pistol placed between the driver's seat and center console of his vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle also had a black rifle.

On Sept. 1, 2020, the agent met up with Johnson again to purchase a pistol and marijuana. The pair agreed on a price of $450.

On that day, Johnson handed the agent 29 grams of marijuana and a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun. That gun had been stolen from the officer.

Investigators observed several videos and photos of Johnson on his Snapchat account, where he displayed firearms and large amounts of cash.

Johnson faces a minimum of five years in federal prison without parole. The maximum sentence would be life in federal prison without parole.

—