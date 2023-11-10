Grandview man charged in Monday night shooting death of woman in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces a second degree murder charge in the shooting death of a woman Monday night in Belton.

Wesley Scott Wilson, 33, of Grandview, allegedly shot and killed a woman about 9:15 p.m.

Belton police were sent to check on a report of gunshots fired in the 200 block of Turner Road, according to a post Monday night on the Belton Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She died a short time later at a hospital, according to the Facebook post.

Police have not released the woman's name.

Scott also is charged with armed criminal action.

He is being held in the Cass County jail without bond.

A bond review hearing is set for Nov. 20.

—

