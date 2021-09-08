Grandview man charged with attempting to blow up Overland Park ATM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview, Missouri, man is facing federal charges in connection with an attempt to blow up an Overland Park ATM.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Josiah Lewis, 43, with one count each of arson, felon in possession of an explosive and transportation of explosive materials.

The charges are in connection to an incident on April 29, 2021 at a business along W. 135th Street in Overland Park.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis in July. He was taken into custody in Grandview on Aug. 17.

Lewis remains in federal custody. The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 21, 2021.

