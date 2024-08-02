Grandview man convicted in murder of 16-year-old boy in 2022 in Mission, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a Grandview man guilty Friday in the 2022 murder of a 16-year-old boy at a Mission, Kansas, apartment complex.

Deon Eugene Austin, 19, was convicted of first degree murder and aggravated battery/great bodily harm in the shooting death of Jammaal Blacknoll, Jr.

Police said the shooting occurred April 10, 2022, at the Silverwood Apartments, 5100 Foxridge Drive.

A teenage girl also was shot in the incident, but survived.

No word on what led to the gun violence.

Police arrested Austin in October 2022.

He stood trial as an adult.

Austin was 17-years-old when the murder occurred.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26 in Johnson County District Court.

