Grandview man dies in motorcycle crash on Missouri Route 58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man died in a vehicle collision Friday night on Missouri Route 58 west of Interstate 49 in Cass County.

Around 10:57 p.m. Friday, a 2004 Ford F150 was turning left on Route 58, when it was struck by an eastbound 2003 Yamaha WZF-R6 motorcycle.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Zane Warner, died on the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of the Ford was not injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Belton police and fire departments assisted in responding to the collision.

