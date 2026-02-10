Grandview man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in 2019 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After more than six years, a Grandview man has been charged with second-degree murder in a 2019 shooting.

Demetrius Hill, 27, was charged Monday in Jackson County Court.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2019, to a deadly shooting at the Cloverleaf Apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man dead in a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

At the time, witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw an SUV leave the scene.

Jonathan Goede One person was found dead in a vehicle outside a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex on Friday morning, police said.

Surveillance footage captured the incident.

A suspect, with a red shirt over his head, arrived in a gray Ford Escape before the victim and a second suspect arrived in a gray Dodge Durango.

Detectives stated the footage showed the first suspect approached the Durango and had a brief conversation with the victim at the driver’s window.

The first suspect began to walk away before turning around and shooting into the vehicle, per court documents.

Footage then showed the second suspect exiting the victim's Durango and fleeing with the first suspect in the Escape.

Court documents state Hill was identified as a suspect via anonymous tips called into the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline. The caller stated the situation was a planned robbery involving narcotics.

Two days after the homicide, Hill was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit in Arkansas.

Jonathan Goede One person was found dead in a vehicle outside a south Kansas City, Missouri, apartment complex on Friday morning, police said.

Through an extended search warrant, detectives found Hill Facebook friended the victim five days before the homicide using the name Shytuan Rsm, which stood for Real Street Maniac, his gang, per a court document.

Detectives went to Arkansas to interview Hill in January 2020. While the interview was terminated after he asked to speak with his attorney, a search warrant was executed to collect a DNA sample.

In 2023, a person KCPD took into custody, for charges unrelated to the 2019 homicide, told police Hill shot the victim inside the vehicle, and the red-shirt suspect fired at the victim from the front of the vehicle.

The red-shirt suspect was killed in a homicide in May 2023.

In 2025, detectives received further information about the homicide from the man who was housed in the same pod as Hill in the Cass County Jail, where Hill was transferred in 2020.

Ultimately, Hill was tied to the homicide via his DNA on a Cigarello collected from the victim's vehicle, where the homicide occurred.

Hill is incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections and is currently serving 15 years.

The MDOC website states his active offenses include unlawful use of a weapon, and his completed offenses include resisting arrest/detention/stop, tampering with a witness and tampering with a motor vehicle.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.