Grandview man part of meth ring linked to 2 murders will spend nearly 47 years in federal prison

Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 17, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 40-year-old man who pleaded guilty to his part in a meth ring will spent nearly 47 years in federal prison without parole.

Markus Michael A. Patterson, in addition to his prison sentence, must pay a judgement of $15,000 for the money he earned as part of the drug ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in KCMO.

The sentence came after Patterson's Oct. 24, 2022, plea to participating in conspiracies to distribute meth and launder drug money from January 1, 2017 to Sept. 1, 2018, possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the news news release.

Patterson is among 32 co-defendants to plead guilty in this case and in a companion case, the news release states.

