Grandview police arrest suspect after 2 adults, 2 minors injured in assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was arrested by Grandview police Sunday night after an assault at a residence left two adults victims and one teenager with severe injuries, and one child with minor injuries.

The Grandview Police Department responded to a reported cutting at around 10:24 p.m. Sunday night in the 13000 block of Manchester Avenue in Grandview.

Officers forced entry into the residence upon arrival to the scene, after hearing people pleading for help, police say.

Police say the suspect was contacted at the residence and fled the scene on foot. After a short pursuit on foot, Grandview police arrested the suspected.

Grandview police found two adults and a teenager with severe injuries, who was transported from another residence in the area. Police also found a young child with minor injuries at the home, and two uninjured sleeping children, according to police.

The suspect was also injured, and was treated at an area hospital before returning to the custody of Grandview police.

This case is under investigation by the Grandview Police Department.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.