Grandview Police ask for public's help to find missing woman who needs medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police need the public's help to find Adrienne York, a woman last seen Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

York was supposed to be in the care of a nurse after an incident that affecting her memory, according to a police department news release.

Police said she walked out of her Kansas City, Missouri, home Wednesday to visit her daughter in Grandview.

She made to a Pride Cleaners location at 13613 S. 71 Highway where she was seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown white man and white woman, according to Grandview police.

The pair dropped York off at East 23rd Street and Van Brunt Boulevard and she was last seen at East 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO, according to Grandview police.

Police did not specify when she left her KCMO home, when she arrived in or left Grandview or when she was last seen.

York is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She wore a black T-shirt with "I Love Coffee" written on the front and pink pajama bottoms, police said.

Anyone with information about Adrienne York should call 911.

