KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for the public's help after locating a stolen vehicle believed to be connected to a string of vehicle break-ins at several apartment complexes.

The department said it received 40 reports of broken windows and thefts from vehicles in releasing a picture of the vehicle that may be connected to the break-ins:

Provided The Grandview Police Department is investigating a series of car thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—