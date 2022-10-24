Grandview police investigate deadly shooting connected to attempted vehicle theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane, where a vehicle driven by Donald Ozbun, 42, had crashed into a tree.

Ozbun had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the shooting, Ozbun had “discovered an unknown person(s) attempting to break into his vehicle and confronted the suspect(s),” according to Grandview police.

This is the fourth homicide in Grandview this year, according to police.

It’s unclear whether Ozbun was shot during a confrontation with the alleged thieves or while chasing them, but Grandview police are asking anyone with information or video systems that may have captured the incident to contact them or call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .