Grandview police seek man who allegedly lured, sexually assaulted child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are seeking a man who allegedly lured a girl and then had her perform a sexual act on him just before noon Thursday.

At Meadowmere Park near 136th and Byars Road, the man told the pre-teen girl he was searching for a lost pet, according to Grandview Police Department Capt. Ryan Sharp.

The two began searching for the pet, and once they were alone, he had the girl perform the act in a wooded and concealed part of the park.

Police said the suspect is a white male who's about six feet tall with a medium build.

The suspect has short blonde hair and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He may also be about 50 years old.

Police are also working to determine if the suspect is related to reports of a man who exposed himself to pedestrians on Wednesday.

Witnesses gave a similar description of the man who exposed himself to a teenage girl.

According to police, the man was driving a newer model black pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grandview Police Department or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—