Grandview School District notifies parents of investigation into high school employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Grandview School District informed parents this week about an investigation underway involving a Grandview High School staff member.

While the nature of the investigation wasn’t provided, the district said it takes “any allegations that jeopardize the well-being of students very seriously.”

Additional details were unavailable due to personnel matters.

“We would like to inform you of allegations involving a Grandview High School staff member that are circulating through our school community,” the letter said.

The letter continued that upon learning of the concern, district administration started “a thorough investigative process to ensure the safety of our students, which is always our top priority."

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.