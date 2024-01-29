Grease fire at Northland home sends 1 person to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grease fire at a Northland home sent one person to an area hospital on Monday afternoon, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 2 p.m. to the 6900 block of North Gower Avenue.

Crews found light smoke from the home and learned someone lost control of a small grease fire.

The victim was injured while trying to extinguish the fire, so they were transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.

No word on the cause of the fire. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

