Gun found in student's backpack at Park Hill South Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handgun was found in a student's backpack at Park Hill South High School Tuesday morning, the school confirmed with KSHB 41 News.

There was no immediate threat to the school and all students and staff are safe, according to a statement from Principal Kerrie Herren to parents.

The discovery came as the school was conducting regular safety protocols in an unrelated incident.

The handgun was secured and local law enforcement was made aware of the incident immediately, according to Herren.

The school worked with local law enforcement to secure a student, and they were removed from the school, per the statement.

"We want to reiterate that our process worked, and our team worked through appropriate steps to ensure that safety was the priority for all," the statement reads.

Park Hill South said it will be guided by local law enforcement, and they will work closely with one another to continue the investigation.

"We are well aware that this information may cause unease given the context of other incidents in our larger Kansas City community over the past month," Herren said in the statement. "We commit to sharing information and resources as we continue to learn more in this investigation. Our counselors, social workers and administration will be available throughout this week to help support students."

