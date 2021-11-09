Watch
Gunfire kills 1 person Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 10:00 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 23:43:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Monday night at East 55th Street and Park Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

No word on what led to the violence.

Dozens of police officers responded to the residential area to look for a suspect and gather evidence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

