Gunfire kills 1 person Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Monday night at East 55th Street and Park Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

No word on what led to the violence.

Dozens of police officers responded to the residential area to look for a suspect and gather evidence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

