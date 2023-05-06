Gunfire outside Overland Park hotel injures 3, including 1 critically

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park say an overnight verbal disturbance escalated into a gunfight that injured three people.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a hotel in the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway on the verbal altercation.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Two additional victims connected to the altercation were found a short time later at a different location. Those two victims were also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

“The incident reportedly started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn and a gunfight ensued,” police said in a press release Saturday morning.

Police described the incident as “contained” and said they have all parties “accounted for.”

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.