Guns found in student's car at De Soto High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two guns were found inside a student's car at De Soto High School Wednesday morning, according to a message sent to parents.

"Acting on information made available to the school through the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a student vehicle was searched, and two firearms were found," De Soto Principal Sam Ruff said in the message.

Ruff said the search occurred around 9:30 a.m., but that there was no threat to the school.

"At no time were there any threats toward the school. The student is no longer on campus and the school will take appropriate administrative action," he said. "This is now a law enforcement matter and will be referred to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office."

He closed the letter by saying student and staff safety remain a priority.

"Our strong partnership with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office led to this safe and successful outcome," Ruff said.

