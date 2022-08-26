Handgun found in locker of student at Lakeview Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handgun was found inside a locker of a Lakeview Middle School student Friday morning.

According to a notification from the Park Hill School District to the school’s parents around 10:27 a.m. Friday, the building was placed on hold while school officials and law enforcement investigated the weapon.

The district said the hold was lifted around 11 a.m. after the handgun was secured. The notification said the student, a 13-year-old boy, was located and removed from school.

The district said students and staff were kept secure during the incident and that the school day resumed as normal as of 11 a.m.

The district said an investigation remains ongoing into the incident.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .