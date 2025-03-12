Harrisonville man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in connection to deadly December crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami County, Kansas, prosecutors last week charged a Harrisonville, Missouri, man with second-degree murder and other crimes connected to a deadly crash in December 2024.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Matthew Riha, 40, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, first responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E. Peoria Street.

The initial investigation indicated Riha was driving a Subaru WRX eastbound on Peoria Street when he lost control and left the roadway, striking two trees before it came to a stop.

A passenger in the car, later identified as Nathaniel Jacobs, 30, died from injuries in the crash.

According to court documents filed in connection to Riha’s charges, prosecutors say Riha’s blood alcohol content was .180 at the time of the crash.

Riha was arrested last Thursday in Cass County, Missouri. He awaits extradition to Kansas, where he’ll be booked into custody on a $750,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.