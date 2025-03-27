Harrisonville police ask for help in locating missing woman, daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Harrisonville, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter.

Police say Kristi Pollington, 43, and Rosemary Murphy were last seen on Feb. 14, 2025, at a home in Harrisonville.

A month later, on March, 15, a relative notified police of their disappearance. The relative told police Pollington doesn’t have transportation, hasn’t checked in and her cell phone number no longer accepts calls.

Last week, on March 20, Rosemary’s father obtained a temporary emergency ex parte order for temporary custody of Rosemary.

Pollington is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with brown hair, green eyes, olive complexion and a preference for thick-framed reading glasses.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pollington and Rosemary should contact Harrisonville Police at 816-380-8940 or call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.