Harrisonville police investigate after 'possible' skeletal remains found Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Possible human skeletal remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Harrisonville, Missouri.

Harrisonville police received information just before 5 p.m. about the discovery in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard, according to a police department Facebook post.

Officers set up a secure perimeter around the remains.

Members of the Missouri Highway Patrol and Frontier Forensics Midwest were called to the scene to help with the investigation and removal of the remains, according to the Facebook post.

No other information has been released.

