Harrisonville police investigating homicide at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrisonville police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning.

The incident happened at the QuikTrip on Route 291 around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a person with an apparent stab wound. That person was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

The QuikTrip was closed while the investigation took place.

Police are also investigating a related crime scene at a commuter lot up the street from the gas station.

Kansas City, Missouri, police have been asked to assist with the investigation.

