Haysville, Kansas, Marine veteran arrested, charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Haysville, Kansas, man was arrested and charged earlier this week for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Police arrested Chad Dustin Suenram, 43, in the Wichita-area suburb on Monday, July 17.

According to federal court documents unsealed once Suenram was arrested, federal investigators used cell phone data to place Suenram at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 - a technique used in charging others for alleged crimes that day.

Surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol during the time of the attack identified Suenram as wearing a plastic facemask with the American flag painted on it, and wearing a black United States Marine Corp T-shirt.

U.S. Department of Justice

Based on the surveillance video, federal prosecutors charged Suenram with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Suenram is set to appear before a federal judge on Aug. 1 for his initial appearance.

According to court documents, surveillance video captured Suenram entering the U.S. Capitol around 2:45 p.m. through the Senate Fire door. He would eventually leave before returning inside the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at 3:05 p.m. He eventually left the second time after spending nearly 27 minutes inside.

Investigators then allege Suenram was at the front of the group of attackers that were squaring off with police while police used chemical spray to clear the crowd.

