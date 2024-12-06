Heavy fire on commercial building at 44th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters are battling heavy flames at a two-story commercial building at 44th & Troost.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on arrival.

The fire is causing heavy damage to the building.

There is a bungaloo house in the rear of the building, also suffering radiant heat damage.

A fire department spokesman says crews have been to the building in the past on fires set by hoarders.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

